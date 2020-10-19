Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$128.38 during trading on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $128.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, creates, publishes, and distributes digital games in Germany, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Its games portfolio include Call of War, a browser based World War II strategy game; Conflict of Nations: Modern War, a browser based strategy game; eRepublik, a browser based multiplayer online game; Gemstone IV and Dragonrealms, a browser based fantasy games; Goodgame: Big Farm, an online farming strategy game; Goodgame: Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, an online farming strategy game for mobile; Goodgame: EMPIRE, an online strategy game for browser; Goodgame: EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, an online strategy game for browser.

