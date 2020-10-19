STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) vs. Kopin (NYSE:KOPN) Head to Head Contrast

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31% Kopin -59.04% -65.68% -43.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 10 0 2.60 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $32.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.27 $1.03 billion $1.15 29.83 Kopin $29.52 million 4.03 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -3.78

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

