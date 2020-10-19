Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

