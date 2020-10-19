Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $23.10. Summer Infant shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant accounts for 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

