Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $146.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

