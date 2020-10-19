SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.01.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.