Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Gap Down to $46.40

Shares of Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.40, but opened at $44.19. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

