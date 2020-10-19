SVB Leerink Cuts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $67.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.07 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

