Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $41.58. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
