Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 344,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SYBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 288.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

