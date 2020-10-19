Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $23.93 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

