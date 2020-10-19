Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.66% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAYD. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

