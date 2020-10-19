Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $32.00 at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

