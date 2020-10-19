Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCRR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.97. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.