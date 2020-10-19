TD Securities Begins Coverage on Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.99. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

