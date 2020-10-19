Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Santa Fe Financial (NYSE:SFEF) Head-To-Head Survey

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial -6.87% -3.07% -6.09% Tejon Ranch 19.42% 1.98% 1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Tejon Ranch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.31 -$2.97 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $49.52 million 7.80 $10.58 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Santa Fe Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

