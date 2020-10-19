Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,570,943 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HQH opened at $21.07 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

