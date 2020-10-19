Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,180.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $17,180.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

