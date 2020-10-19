TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS has launched 5G networks in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area. It plans to expand to additional 26 markets across Canada in 2020. The company has acquired a 100% stake in Mobile Klinik to grow its wireless business. TELUS has announced a C$15 million investment for the deployment of a submarine fiber optic cable between Sept-Iles and the Gaspesie region. It is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks and cost-efficient initiatives. However, it is facing challenges in its wireless segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. High capital investments and a debt-laden balance sheet are denting its profitability. TELUS’ margins remain strained as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to Voice-over-Internet Protocol.”

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NYSE TU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 120.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after buying an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 57.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after buying an additional 4,836,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 72.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,732,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 2,835,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELUS by 104.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 2,579,368 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

