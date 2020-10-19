Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THC opened at $28.96 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

