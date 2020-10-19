Teradyne (TER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $86.59 on Monday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.