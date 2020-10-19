Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 827.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Terex by 45.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.