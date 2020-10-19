Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.74. 54,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

