Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by analysts at Cascend Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

