Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $82.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 3943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 132,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

