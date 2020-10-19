Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.12

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 96.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 142,985 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 69.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 74,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

