The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 21,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.