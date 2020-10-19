The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.