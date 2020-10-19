The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

