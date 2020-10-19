The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 3,963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,949.8 days.

Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.10. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

