The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Timken anticipates revenues and margins to come in lower in the second half of 2020 compared with the first half due to the impact of the pandemic on its end markets. Higher costs related to manufacturing footprint initiatives are also expected to hurt margins. The company will nevertheless gain from cost-reduction actions. Acquisitions to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products, and related services will drive growth. The company’s diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. The company has enhanced presence in the renewable space to support growth beyond 2020. The sector is anticipated to become a significant part of its portfolio in the future.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The Timken’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

