The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

