The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.40. The9 shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 12,091 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

