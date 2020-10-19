The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.40. The9 shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 12,091 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

