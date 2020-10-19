Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mackie

Mackie reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

