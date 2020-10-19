Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $476.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $474.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

