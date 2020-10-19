Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $476.59

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $476.59 and last traded at $468.85, with a volume of 9442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $468.59.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

