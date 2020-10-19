TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TMXXF opened at $104.22 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

