TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get TomTom alerts:

Shares of TMOAF opened at $7.39 on Thursday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.