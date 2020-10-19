Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in September

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

