Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

