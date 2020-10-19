TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TAT opened at $0.25 on Monday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.84.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

