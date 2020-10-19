TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Sells $2,569,643.84 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TransUnion stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in TransUnion by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 75.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $23,911,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

