Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Up to $30.52

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.52, but opened at $32.98. Trinseo shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 2,635 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

