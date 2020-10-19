TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $13,542.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00720334 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01405090 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001579 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000602 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00022845 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

