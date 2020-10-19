Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 135,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TWIN opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

