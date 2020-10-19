U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Shares Gap Down to $63.80

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.80, but opened at $60.24. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 3,275 shares.

UAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Peter W. Williams acquired 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,225.10 ($5,520.12).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

