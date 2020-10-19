U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

