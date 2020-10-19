UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €21.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.92.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

