UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €7.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of SDF traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting €6.54 ($7.70). 1,163,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -31.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

